‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff’s Son Jackson Explores New Washington Home Sitting on 2 Acres of Land

Riding around in style! Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff shared a cute clip of his son, Jackson, exploring the backyard of his family‘s stunning new home in Washington, which sits on more than two acres of land.

Zach, 31, and Tori Roloff’s 4-year-old cruised around the property in a mini red jeep on Wednesday, October 20, checking out the plush greenery and trees outside of their 3,353-square-foot abode purchased by the couple earlier this month.

The parents of two, who also share a 23-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $944,000, according to a real estate listing viewed by In Touch.

With a wood-burning fireplace, tasteful modern finishes, large kitchen and vaulted ceilings, the home built in 2018 has plenty to offer the reality TV family as they prepare to welcome cameras inside.

Just a few days ago, Tori, 30, cleared the air about their plans with LPBW after announcing their relocation from Portland, Oregon, to the Evergreen State.

“You won’t be on the show anymore?” one fan asked her on October 15, to which she replied, “Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

While she was responding to commenters, Tori also clapped back at a troll who claimed that she moved “far away” from relatives by relocating, writing in response, “I’m actually from Washington!”

Her family’s new home is around a 50-minute drive to Roloff Farms in Oregon, which may be especially useful during pumpkin season.

Tori first surprised fans with the news and photos of their modern place on October 14. “Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” she wrote in her announcement. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Later on, the reality star shared details about the buying process, revealing that everything worked out and seemingly for a reason.

“We closed on our new house the day I was due with our angel baby,” Tori shared via Instagram Stories while reflecting on her miscarriage with baby No. 3. “I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side.”