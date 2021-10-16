Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on the pregnancy loss of baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff, and revealed they “closed” on their family’s new house on the same day as the due date of their miscarried “angel baby.”

“I will always wonder who you would have been,” read a text post Tori, 30, reshared via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 15. She added in the caption, “We closed on our new house the day I was due with our angel baby. I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side [red heart emoji].”

The Portland, Oregon, native continued in a following Story, “Last Monday was my due date with our baby that we lost. I sometimes still don’t feel like it was real and still get emotional about the entire experience. Thank you so much to everyone [who] has supported us and felt safe enough to share their stories with me.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach, 31, are already parents to two children — son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 23 months. In March, the former schoolteacher revealed she was pregnant baby No. 3 but had since suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The TLC reality star went on to reveal how her husband, whom she married in 2015, had been supporting her through such a difficult time. “My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey,” she wrote about Zach. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”