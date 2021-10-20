Shut down! Tori Roloff clapped back at a fan who said she moved “far away” from relatives after relocating to Washington.

“That’s a far distance away from family and the show and working on the farm daily,” the troll commented on a photo of the Little People, Big World star, 30, and her kids.

In response, the mother of two — who shares son Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 23 months, with husband Zach Roloff — said, “I’m actually from Washington!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori’ captioned the sweet shot, “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” she shared. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

In the comments on the same post, Tori also responded to an upset fan who thought the couple would take over the famous family’s business.

“Darn,” the Instagram user said alongside a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

Tori replied, “Sometimes things work out for the better!”

According to a listing viewed by In Touch, the reality TV pair reportedly spent $944,000 for the 3,300-square-foot home, which sits on two acres of land. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode boasts stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a sprawling backyard. Per the listing, it’s located just outside the city.

The news comes after Tori revealed via social media that she suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child. In fact, they closed on their new home on the due date of their “angel baby.”

“I will always wonder who you would have been,” read a text post Tori reshared via her Instagram Story on October 15. “We closed on our new house the day I was due with our angel baby. I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side.”

In a separate Story, she shared, “Last Monday was my due date with our baby that we lost. I sometimes still don’t feel like it was real and still get emotional about the entire experience. Thank you so much to everyone [who] has supported us and felt safe enough to share their stories with me.”

In March, the former schoolteacher revealed she was pregnant baby No. 3 but had since suffered a miscarriage.