Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff assured fans she and her family will still be on the TLC series after their move from Oregon to Washington.

The couple, who have been married since July 2015, were questioned about their future plans following her announcement about their relocation to a new home. “You won’t be on the show anymore?” one social media user questioned with crying emoji on Friday, October 15, to which Tori, 30, excitedly replied via Instagram, “Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Tori has been full of surprises as of late, having informed her followers of their change of address on Thursday, October 14.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” she captioned family portraits outside of their former property and new house with their dog, Murphy.

“We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted,” the photographer continued. “I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Fans congratulated Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, on their fresh start, with some admitting they thought the couple would have considered taking over Roloff Farms. Zach, 31, previously expressed his interest in an episode of LPBW, but it seems they decided to take a different course of action.

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” wrote the mom of 4-year-old Jackson and 22-month-old Lilah Ray Roloff in response to a comment about the idea.

Tori has since shared a clip detailing her tedious unboxing process and also thanked Zach for helping out with their children. “For everyone asking how moving is going, I’m dying a slow death,” she joked alongside a Boomerang.

Fortunately, she said they were already starting to get settled into their new home. “New house calls for new Legos! I love these two,” Tori captioned a photo of Zach playing with their eldest child. “Especially grateful for a husband who recognizes I need to get organized and settled as soon as possible so he pays extra attention to our kids.”