A rainbow baby. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff (née Patton) and Zach Roloff revealed they would want to try again for baby No. 3 three months after suffering a miscarriage.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori, 30, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Saturday, June 19. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

The photographer and her husband agreed they could “definitely” see themselves welcoming a new child into their family through adoption.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Zach, 31, added. “I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

The reality TV couple, who wed in 2015, are already parents to 4-year-old son Jackson and 19-month-old daughter Lilah. In March, Tori took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news that she and Zach had been expecting baby No. 3 but suffered a pregnancy loss.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” the former school teacher revealed. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The TLC personality went on to reveal that she was able to gain comfort in “knowing” that her unborn child was “with our savior.” She also revealed how Zach has been supporting her through the difficult grieving process.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” she gushed. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

She concluded her post with a message to fellow parents who have also suffered similar losses. “I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone,” Tori added. “I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.” So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all. [red heart emoji].”