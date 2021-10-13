Is farm living the life for Isabel Sofia Rock and former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff? The mom-to-be shared some insight into her and her husband’s future when it comes to Roloff Farms.

Isabel, 25, who is expecting her and Jacob’s first child in December, answered fans’ questions on Tuesday, October 12, during a quick Q&A on her Instagram Stories. One fan, who noticed she and Jacob, 24, had been spending more and more time on the farm — both are currently helping Matt Roloff during pumpkin season — asked, “Are you and Jacob buying the 1/2 of the farm? [You] seem to be there a lot.”

It seems that the photographer and her husband of two years don’t have any plans to take over the farm once Jacob’s father, 60, steps back.

The photographer replied, “I also go to the Thai place down the street a lot but have no plans of purchasing it.”

Many fans are wondering about the fate of Roloff Farms once Matt opts to retire. After Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, she ultimately put her part of the land up for sale, along with her farmhouse — and it caused a bit of tension within the family.

Jeremy Roloff has long spoken about wanting to take over the farm with wife Audrey Roloff; however, the couple decided not to purchase Amy’s part of the land. Audrey, 30, however, did reveal on the pair’s podcast, “Behind the Scenes,” that they put in an offer in 2020 that Matt and Amy, 57, turned down but did not go into details as to why. Audrey shared in her Instagram Stories that they were touring other pieces of property.

However, Zach Roloff has also thrown his hat into the ring to purchase the farm.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on property,” Zach told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori [Roloff] and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

“I didn’t know he was thinking about that and I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property,” Amy said in a confessional on the show.

However, neither of the twins ended up purchasing the property — and they both have been suspiciously absent from this year’s pumpkin season.

Meanwhile, Jacob, while working on the farm currently, seems happy with his career as a writer and also seems to work in the hemp industry.