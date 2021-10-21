Strolling around the new digs! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a sweet of her daughter, Lilah, on Thursday, October 21, walking around their newly purchased home in Washington, beaming as she took in the sights of their new house.

In the sweet video posted to Tori’s Instagram Stories, the 23-month-old walks right past some windows looking out on the property’s two acres of land. Already a pro at walking, Lilah tried putting on her jacket while taking a jaunt by the family’s couch as Tori, 31, filmed. In another video, Lilah rocks some cool-looking shades and giggles.

The cute clips comes just one day after Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, shared a video of their son, Jackson, cruising around the property in a mini red jeep on Wednesday, October 20, riding right by the plush greenery and trees outside of their 3,353-square-foot home bought earlier this month.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Purchasing the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $944,000, Zach and Lilah get to enjoy the property’s wood-burning fireplace, tasteful modern finishes, large kitchen and vaulted ceilings, according to a real estate listing viewed by In Touch.

Days before sharing the sweet videos of their kids getting settled into their new home, Tori opened up about their plans with LPBW following their move from Portland, Oregon, to the Washington.

“You won’t be on the show anymore?” one follower inquired on October 15, to which she responded, “Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

And while one troll claimed that she moved “far away” from the rest of the family, Tori clapped back, “I’m actually from Washington!”

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

Tori first shocked followers about their move into their new place, which is only around a 50-minute drive to Roloff Farms in Oregon, on Instagram on October 14.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” she revealed in the post’s caption. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

“We closed on our new house the day I was due with our angel baby,” Tori later shared via Instagram Stories as she reflected on her miscarriage with baby No. 3. “I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side.”