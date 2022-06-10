A growing family needs a bigger home! Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have purchased a new house in Hillsboro, Oregon, for $1.5 million. It is only minutes away from their cozy but chic home in Rock Creek, Oregon, that the couple renovated and currently have for sale. The new place is even closer to where Jeremy grew up on the family’s Roloff Farms, even though his father Matt Roloff put a portion of the property up for sale in May for $4 million.

Jeremy and Audrey’s new home features four bedrooms and four baths, which means the couple and all three of their children will have their own rooms. They are parents to daughter Ember, 4, son Bode, 2, and welcomed their newest addition, another son Radley Knight in November 2021.

The new Hillsboro home is 4,414 square feet and sits on more than four acres of land at the end of a secluded street. It includes a 1,660-square-foot detached building that the couple can use as a workshop or even turn into a guest house with its own full bath and kitchenette. The main home’s most stunning feature is soaring ceilings in the living and dining room with huge windows that look out onto the peaceful property.

There’s plenty of parking in the main house’s three-car garage, as well as plenty of outdoor living space. The structure features a long wooden deck that runs the nearly the length of the home facing the foliage-filled backyard, where there’s plenty of room for the couple’s three kids to play as they grow up. The house includes a game room where they can add a pool table and a large family room where everyone can gather and watch TV or enjoy cool nights by the fireplace.

Jeremy and Audrey’s current home is on the market for $729,999. It’s substantially smaller at 2,118 square feet, so the couple is more than doubling their living space with their new purchase. But it is where they raised their growing family, as the couple bought it before Ember’s September 2017 arrival. Now, the Roloff kids will have a new home to grow up in, though sadly, it appears their grandpa Matt won’t be living so close to them for much longer.

The Roloff family patriarch put 16 acres of the family’s pumpkin farm on the market in a surprising move, after not passing it down to one of his four children, who all grew up on the property. In a May 12 Instagram post he announced, “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.” Matt added, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.” It’s unclear where Matt will be moving now.