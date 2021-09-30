Little People, big house! Jeremy Roloff has grown up a lot since he was first introduced to fans on Little People, Big World in 2006. When viewers first met Amy and Matt Roloff’s son, he was just 15 and living on Roloff Farms. Now, the “Behind the Scenes” podcast host is married to Audrey Roloff, a father of two (with another on the way!), a New York Times best-selling author and a homeowner!

Originally, Audrey and Jeremy were living in Los Angeles before they made the decision to move to Bend, Oregon, which is about three hours from the family farm.

“We decided it was time to leave the city,” Audrey said in a TLC exclusive clip. “So we headed to a cabin in the woods on Big Bear Lake, and spent a weekend in silence and solitude praying and fasting about the decision that lay ahead of us.”

When their eldest child, Ember Jean, came along in September 2017, being near family felt more important than ever. Before Ember’s arrival, Audrey and Jeremy moved into a cozy but chic home in Rock Creek, Oregon — not far from the farm. But the house wasn’t fully finished.

“We bought the place and we have all of our stuff in here, but we haven’t actually moved in yet because we’re doing a little bit of a remodel project,” Jeremy explained in a TLC clip. “I’m kind of on a time crunch because baby’s coming in a couple of weeks. I’m trying to get this project done before that happens.”

While the house wasn’t quite done when Ember arrived, it was filled with Audrey’s rustic decor by the time they welcomed their son, Bode, in January 2020. And it’s a good thing the couple chose a home with a lot of space because baby No. 3 will be here soon!

“We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November,” Audrey announced on Instagram in July 2021.

The house is perfect for kids to grow up in as well. There’s plenty of room to run around outside before coming back in to get cozy by the fire. The Roloff kids will have wonderful memories of carving pumpkins, decorating Christmas trees and spending time with family in their home.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s home.