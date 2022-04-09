Little People, Big World is coming back for season 23! With over one billion viewer hours clocked in according to TLC, the Roloffs are back and this time, the family is facing some major challenges. Promising 10 new episodes this season, the press release forecasts “an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season!

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 23 Cast

Last season, TLC fans watched Amy Roloff marry her long-time boyfriend Chris Marek in a beautiful ceremony on the family farm. While Amy hoped her new husband and ex-husband Matt Roloff would at least be cordial, the latest chapter teases the two exes “find friendship in unexpected ways and even share a trip to Arizona” with their prospective partners.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Amy and Matt’s adult children, Zach is the only Roloff offspring to still appear on the show as his siblings Molly, Jeremy, and Jacob have all chosen to step away from the show. He will appear on season 23 along with his wife, Tori Roloff.

Farm Negotiations Are Set to Get Heated Between the Roloffs in Season 23

The future of Roloff farms has yet to be determined. After Amy and Matt’s divorce finalized back in 2016, Zach and his wife Tori, voiced their desire to purchase Amy’s portion of the farm during season 22 of the long-running TV show.

After “tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation”, the pair ultimately decide to “make their new home away from the farm” as they prepare for their third child. While taking over the farm isn’t currently on the table, the eagerness to buy Roloff farms hasn’t disappeared.

Tori recently touched on the subject in early 2022 via an Instagram Q&A with fans. Explaining that the desire is still there, the former schoolteacher added, “Some things just don’t go according to plan. But it worked out for us.” Previously living 10-minutes from the family’s famous farm, the couple said goodbye to Portland and made the move to Washington with their two young children in October 2021.

And in the midst of all the changes going on in the Roloff world, Matt is faced with a decision this season “that could change the farm — and the family — forever.”

When Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Coming Back?

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.