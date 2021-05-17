Lauren Comeau hinted that she wants more out of her relationship with ex-fiancé Javi Marroquin in a cryptic message after he reflected on their breakup.

“If you put as much effort into being a good person as you do pretending to be a good person, you could actually be a good person,” the mom of one, who shares 2-year-old son, Eli, with the MTV personality, 28, posted via Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 16.

The exes parted ways seven months ago, shortly after a dramatic episode of Teen Mom 2 aired in October 2020, in which Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused him of trying to hook up with her when he was still engaged to Lauren, 29.

In an emotional message, Javi revealed the biggest lesson he learned from the ordeal in hindsight on May 15. “It’s not often that I have some serious time to sit down and reflect on my life. These last two years have been some hard years to get by. I wonder and question when I’ll ever get out of the season I’m in. then I think OK, God put me here for a reason,” the TV dad, who also shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn, began his nostalgic Instagram caption.

“A friend of mine told me your last few years have been so unstable and that’s a s–ty feeling to live with. I drove three hours to this place thinking about my life and she summed it up in one sentence. I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of, and I messed it up,” Javi vented. “The greatest person in my life I hurt … not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been. I live with that hurt every day.”

Javi alluded to having regrets over his past behavior toward Lauren and shared a word of advice with his social media followers. “Choose your hard and fight for it at all costs,” the Delaware resident wrote. “Not really sure where I’m going with this but just be kind. Everyone is battling their own issues.”

Lauren and Javi’s romance began in 2017 on the heels of his divorce from Kailyn. Lauren gave birth to their son in November 2018 and Javi popped the question in June 2019, but they weathered a cheating scandal soon after, which he apologized for in August. The duo later reconciled until they split again in October 2020.

Javi didn’t respond to Kailyn’s cheating claims in October, but he did shut down Lauren’s allegations that he was unfaithful with the 16 & Pregnant alum earlier this year.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” he exclusively told In Touch in January 2021. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”