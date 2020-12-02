Taken by surprise. Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, shared a cryptic message following surfaced photos of her spouse and Larsa Pippen holding hands.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down,” the model and social media influencer, 23, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 1. “The truth always comes out one way or another.”

“Appreciate all the love y’all for real,” Yao, who shares 18-month-old son Makai with the shooting guard, added. “Wow … I don’t even know this man … this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

Romance rumors have been swirling around the former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, and Minnesota Timberwolves athlete, 24, ever since they were seen linking arms while stepping out in Miami, Florida. In the images captured on November 23, the duo appeared to be enjoying each other’s company during their shopping trip and both were clad in face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems the point guard took an interest in the former Miss Malibu Teen USA before they met up, as he commented on a selfie she posted a few weeks ago. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” Beasley wrote.

After becoming a hot topic in the Twittersphere because of the hand-holding photos, Pippen’s son Scotty Pippen Jr. even sounded off on the snaps while posting on the social media platform. “To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I’m so sorry sweetheart,” the 20-year-old wrote. Scotty Jr. also hit the like button on tweets supporting him.

“You have big goals Scotty! Don’t let anything distract you,” one message from a fan read. “I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly. That young man has to deal with this every other week. Enough is enough,” another social media user posted.

Pippen filed for divorce from her ex-husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen, in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and they have yet to finalize it. The former flames have four children together, Scotty Jr., Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. The retired baller also has three children of his own from previous relationships.

As for Yao and Beasley, their wedding date is unknown. However, she does refer to herself as the Georgia native’s wife. Amid the speculation about his relationship with Pippen, Beasley shared a message of his own via Twitter on Wednesday, December 2, which read, “Control what you can control.”