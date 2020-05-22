Kristin-Cavallari’s-Ex-BFF-Kelly-Henderson-Slams-Haters-Claiming-She-Fed-Into-Jay-Cheating-Rumors

She’s over it. Kristin Cavallari’s ex-BFF Kelly Henderson slammed claims she fed into the rumors Jay Cutler allegedly cheated on The Hills alum with her, firing back at the speculation via Instagram on Thursday, May 21.

The drama started when Kelly posted a photo of a guy’s arm via Instagram on May 1, shortly after Kristin, 33, and Jay, 37, announced their split. The mystery man was wearing a bracelet which resembles one belonging to the former quarterback.

Courtesy of Kelly Henderson/Instagram

“You sure wanted people to think this was her husband didn’t you?” one person replied to the post. “Bracelet was a nice touch in doing just that,” the social media user continued, claiming Kelly is “the kind of friend [women] don’t need to have in their lives and especially around their men.” After seeing the shady response, the glam specialist wanted to set the record straight.

“I wear that bracelet everyday and had no f–king clue that you guys would make this into a thing. FYI — basically all kids make those. Especially in quarantine,” the 37-year-old replied. “I know if doesn’t matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls–t.”

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kelly Henderson/Instagram; MEGA

In the comments section, another person blasted the celebrity stylist for not immediately “denying this wasn’t Jay after thousands of people commented about it,” claiming she was “attention-seeking” by leaving it up to interpretation.

“I didn’t start this narrative or storyline and moved on with my life a long time ago,” Kelly clapped back. “You guys keep trying to make it into something. You have ZERO clue what you are talking about.”

The same person blasted her for not clearing the air earlier, saying she should have “tried to stop it,” but the TV personality stood her ground. “Do you see what happens when I even engage though? No point,” Kelly wrote, noting she refuses to tell people her “side of the story” when many individuals online are simply trying to “stir the pot.”

Courtesy of Kelly Henderson/Instagram

“You don’t know what you are talking about and that’s all I will say,” she concluded. Kelly’s passionate response comes after she claimed the man in the photo is her boyfriend on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast “All’s Fair.”

Kristin and Jay announced their breakup on April 26 and the E! alum has since revealed she “decided not to continue” her show, Very Cavallari, amid their divorce.

It looks like they’re all ready to move on from the situation.