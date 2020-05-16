Not having it. The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter responded to criticism over her recent reunion with ex-husband Brody Jenner.

A fan defended Kaitlynn, 31, in the comments of a photo that was taken by The Hills star. “They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other,” the commenter wrote on Friday, May 15. Kaitlynn couldn’t agree more. “Exactly. #NormalizeFriendlyExes,” she responded.

Instagram

Brody, 36, snapped a photo of the blonde beauty sitting on a bench in front of a window. Even though his face was cropped out of the shot, fans could still see his reflection in the window. “Reprised his role for the day,” the blogger captioned her post on Instagram, tagging the handsome hunk.

This isn’t the first time Kaitlynn and Brody have spent time together since their split. In February, they both attended their friends Chloe Chapman and Paul Fisher’s wedding in Bali, Indonesia — nearly two years after the exes tied the knot in on the exotic island. Even though they arrived separately, they likely spent time together during the wedding and they sat next to each other on the flight back to Los Angeles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kaitlynn and Brody met at a party in 2013 and they officially started dating that October. The DJ proposed in May 2014 and they got married in June 2018. While they celebrated their nuptials in a lavish ceremony in Bali, they were never actually legally married because they never obtained a marriage license in America, according to Us Weekly.

In August 2019, the couple announced they were calling it quits. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” Brody’s rep Scott Newman told In Touch in a statement at the time. The exes each moved on quickly — Kaitlynn had a two-month fling with Miley Cyrus that ended in September 2019, while Brody has been linked to Josie Canseco, Daniella Grace and TikTok star Daisy Keech.

Three months after their breakup, Kaitlynn opened up about her marriage with Brody. “At 25, I met the man I would eventually choose to marry. The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real. He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure,” Kaitlynn penned in an emotional essay published by Elle. “Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up. I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”