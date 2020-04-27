Courtesy of Kelly Henderson/Instagram

While announcing their divorce, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler said they had “nothing but love and respect” for each other — but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating former Very Cavallari star Kelly Henderson had something to do with the split. On the latest season of the E! series, cheating rumors surrounded Kelly and Jay. Now, fans are convinced they may have caused even more drama off screen than on. But who is Kelly, exactly? Keep scrolling to learn more about the reality TV personality.

Kelly and Kristin used to be close friends.

Kelly, 37, was regularly featured on Very Cavallari and was often seen hanging out with Kristin, 33, and Jay, 36. During a March 2019 episode of the show, the three even laughed together about trying to find the perfect man. As Jay shared his idea of how he thinks an ideal guy would dress, Kristin insisted that kind of man doesn’t exist — while the football player revealed he was actually describing himself.

“I’m … looking for that guy,” Kelly told cameras about the imaginary man. “He does not exist. If you meet him, please call me.” Kristin joked that she’d like to hear from that perfect man, too — only to defer to Kelly when reminded that she already had a husband. “He’s not for you,” Jay told her. “You already punched your ticket.”

A cheating scandal drove them apart.

The two women were friends for eight years, but their relationship came to a head during a January episode of the show. After rumors swirled about Jay having an affair with his wife’s friend in season 2, Kristin attempted to confront Kelly in season 3. Though she said in an episode she didn’t believe the gossip “for one second,” Kristin was upset her pal didn’t reach out to smooth things over between them — and even seemed to be leaning into the gossip on social media.

“It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it,” the former Hills star said on the show. “Why [does she] want to post about [my husband]? To get more attention about it. … If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f–king name on social media. Like, come on.”

Kristin tried to reach out, but the friends couldn’t seem to get on the same page. “I kept trying to … talk to her about it and tell her how I was feeling, and instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, ‘I’m sorry. Oh my god, that was never my intention,’ or whatever, she kept giving me pushback and would get really defensive. … And then she literally just stopped responding to me. That, to me, is such a slap in the face. You don’t care? Good to know,” she said.

In another episode, Kelly shared her side of the story. She claimed she wasn’t in touch because she was simply focusing on her own life — and that when she did talk to Kristin, the conversation quickly spiraled out of control. “I got a f—king text that I did not interpret to be very nice,” she told Kristin’s hairstylist and bestie Justin Anderson, who was acting as a go-between for the gals. “I think she thinks I’m texting just because of the show. I don’t understand, though — if I only cared about the show, I would have been like, up her ass to try to be on [it].”

She’s continued to take a lot of heat for the scandal.

Though Kelly insisted on the show the rumors were “not true” and the “most f—king stupid thing ever,” that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing hate in her Instagram comments. “I bet [you’re] happy with the news announcement on the divorce,” one wrote. “Sleeping with someone else’s husband. A best friend. The [three] kids must be happy now that you ruined their family for them,” another wrote.

However, others are hoping the split might finally bring the friends back together. “Are you and Kristin ever going to be friends again? She is going through a very hard time [right now], and I think you could really help her through it. I loved [your] friendship [with her],” a commenter suggested. A second chimed in, “You heard Kristin and Jay announced they’re getting a divorce? Maybe now is the time to reach out. She may need you.”