Speaking her truth. Kelly Henderson denied rumors claiming she’s dating ex-best friend Kristin Cavallari‘s estranged husband, Jay Cutler, amid the former couple’s split. The 37-year-old set the record straight on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast “All’s Fair” on Tuesday, May 19.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” the brunette beauty affirmed. As for her relationship with the former couple, the celebrity stylist said they are “not really in touch anymore,” adding, “We had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them.”

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Fans speculated Jay, 37, and Kelly might have linked up after Kelly posted a photo of a man’s arm on Instagram one week after Kristin and Jay announced their break up. In the image, the mystery man was wearing a bracelet which looked a lot like the one Jay often sports.

On the podcast, Kelly assured listeners the man in the picture is her boyfriend who likes to remain private. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now,” she said. “[He] and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly was accused of seeing Jay behind Kristin’s back. Rumors of an affair began to swirl during season 2 of Very Cavallari. Although Kristin, 33, didn’t believe the speculation “for one second,” she confronted Kelly on season 3.

“It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it,” the blonde beauty said on the show. “Why [does she] want to post about [my husband]? To get more attention about it. … If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f–king name on social media. Like, come on.”

Kristin and Jay announced their split on April 26 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. Jay first filed for divorce on April 21 citing irreconcilable differences. Kristin later responded on April 24 and claimed her ex “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” While they’re still in the process of finalizing their divorce, the exes were able to come to a custody arrangement and agreed to 50/50 custody of their three children.