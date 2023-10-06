Kim Zolciak isn’t giving up the finer perks in life after estranged husband Kroy Biermann claims they’re “destitute.” The former reality star showed off her new bright red pedicure and bragged about how she drove to Atlanta’s toney Buckhead section just to get her toenails painted there.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum, 45, flaunted her gorgeous new nail art while wearing a pair of flip flips in an October 5 Instagram Story. “I drive to @buckheadsignaturenails because they’re the BEST,” Kim wrote over the video. Buckhead is more than 20 miles from her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion. According to the salon’s website, a deluxe pedicure costs $42 not including a tip.

Kim wasn’t the only one to have a day of beauty pampering. She brought along daughter Kaia, 9, who got a full manicure featuring an iridescent purple color, which was shown in a second Instagram Story video.

The day of spa pampering came after Kim attempted to raise money for the allegedly broke duo by trying sell several pairs of Kroy’s luxury shoes via Instagram on October 3, offering up a pair of men’s Dior high-tops for $600 and black and white Louboutin high-tops for $600 as well. To her credit, Kim also offered up for sale a pair of brand-new Gucci boots with mink-topped straps for $1,250 that she was willing to part with.

Kroy, 38, claimed the former couple are “financially destitute, largely” because of her “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” according to paperwork filed on September 18, in Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch.

The former NFL player went on to describe the IRS lien on their mansion for $1.1 million and a lawsuit he’s facing from BMW, in which he owes the car company $400,000 in unpaid car notes. Kroy also mentioned a lawsuit against Kim by Capital One/Saks, where the company is “demanding repayment for a line of credit issued by a casino in the Bahamas.”

Kroy has been asking the court for permission to sell their $3 million mansion, adding, “the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

Sources exclusively told In Touch Kim is “livid” that Kroy, wants to put the home on the market and sees it as him trying to kick her out of her dream home. “She’s saying Kroy’s spending habits are out of control and have been for years,” says an insider. “She doesn’t want to give up the house and one way or another, she will fight to keep it.”

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce on May 8 after 11 years of marriage, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, on July 7, asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice” according to court paperwork viewed by In Touch.

The reconciliation didn’t last long, as Kroy filed for divorce for a second time on August 24, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He requested sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest kids, K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

In addition, the former Atlanta Falcon asked for child support and alimony, as well as exclusive use of his and Kim’s marital home. The pair are currently living together under the same roof at the mansion amid their divorce battle.