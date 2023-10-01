The already nasty divorce is getting even uglier. On September 18, Kroy Biermann filed paperwork in a Fulton County, Georgia, court alleging that he and his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, are “financially destitute” and owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Alpharetta mansion. The former NFL star asked that the home be sold “immediately” and the proceeds put in escrow. The pair’s financial woes, he alleged, are the result of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling.” He added that the 45-year-old had racked up some $500,000 in debt. Sources tell In Touch Kim is “livid” that Kroy, 38, wants to put the $2.5 million house on the market and sees it as him trying to kick her out of her dream home. “She’s saying Kroy’s spending habits are out of control and have been for years,” says an insider. “She doesn’t want to give up the house and one way or another, she will fight to keep it.”

