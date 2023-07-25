The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak took things to a new extreme by listing daughter Brielle Biermann’s used clothes and designer items for sale “without her authorization” amid her ongoing financial woes.

Kim, 45, posted a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, as she showcased Brielle’s designer wardrobe, including Louis Vuitton boots and Chanel handbags. The Don’t Be Tardy star may have joked that she was taking Brielle’s belongings without her consent, but the influencer was heard in the background of her mother’s videos.

Though she was giving her eldest daughter’s closet a summer cleaning, the reality star also shared some of her belongings that she’s putting up for sale.

“This is a brand new Loewe’s bag, never carried. I bought it at Neimam Marcus for $2,850,” she said while showing a receipt of the purchase. “It’s really cool and has all the multiple zippers. The plastic is still on – a lot of the zippers as well. Never carried, you guys.”

Kim is selling a total of $32,275 worth of designer items and is accepting online payments via Zelle or Cash app.

The Bravo star filed for divorce from husband Kroy Biermann on May 7, two days after he filed. Though they have since reconciled, the pair’s financial woes came to light ​as their messy split went public.

Kroy, 37, requested Kim undergo a psychological evaluation two weeks after he filed for divorce and claimed she allegedly gambled away their marital funds.

The documents stated that Kim admitted to “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and the “compulsion has financially devastated” the pair.

In Touch obtained court documents on July 11 that Kim and Kroy were sued a week prior for defaulting on a home loan for their Alpharetta, Georgia, estate.

According to the documents, the couple failed to complete their monthly payments and currently owes $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank.

One month earlier, a resurfaced August 2020 tweet from Brielle, 26, caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans in light of Kim’s financial struggles.

“One time, I was walking out to go to dinner [and] my mom said, ‘Get in the car we’re going somewhere.’ I was like, ‘Uhhh where?’ She said ‘Shhh secret, get in,’” Brielle tweeted at the time. “2 HOURS LATER we end up at [a] casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am.”