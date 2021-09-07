See All of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfits From Every Year Ahead of Her Appearance in 2021

While there’s plenty of news swirling in the Kardashian-Jenner world, now may be the perfect time to reflect. What better way than to discuss Kim Kardashian’s looks at the Met Gala through the years?

The Met Gala is fashion’s most important night of the year, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has walked the red carpet every year since 2013. (The sole exception was, of course, the 2020 Met Gala, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.) And every year, the mom of four has wowed fans in outfits created by the world’s most renowned fashion designers.

Kim’s dress in 2019 caused quite the stir as she wore a dress designed by the famous French designer Thierry Mugler.

“Year 7- 2019 Manfred Thierry Mugler For the house of Mugler. Mr. Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years & made me the most magical dripping wet dress & printed latex dress w crystals!” Kim tweeted at the time. “I have to pinch myself, I am attending the Met Gala while on the cover of Vogue!!! God is good!”

The KKW Beauty mogul wore a flesh-toned beaded latex gown that made it look as though water was dripping off of her.

“[Thierry] envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kim told Vouge on the red carpet.

The dress, according to Kim, took seven months of planning, and she started the day she found out the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

“The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was ‘camp,’ that same day we called [Thierry] the King of Camp! We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches,” Kim shared on Instagram at the time. “I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! [Seven] months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection.”

This year, all eyes will surely be on the SKIMS founder and not only to see how she and her designers interpret this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Amid the release of Kanye West’s latest album, Donda, Kim and her estranged husband, who are in the middle of a divorce, seem to be in limbo. Kim attended all the listening parties for the album and even, at one point, appeared in a wedding dress.

Fans will be on the lookout for both Kim’s look and to see if the rapper will be at her side.

Keep scrolling to see all of Kim’s Met Gala looks.