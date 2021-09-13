Celebrities Came Dressed to Impress at the 2021 Met Gala: Red Carpet Photos

Dressed to impress! Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and more looked incredible while walking the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13.

Known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the glitzy event, hosted by The Costume Institute, brings together heavy hitters in the fashion industry, actors, musicians, athletes and young creatives.

This year’s co-chairs are singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

The prestigious fundraiser, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and will “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” the Met said.

The Costume Institute’s curator, Andrew Bolton, further explained the theme to Vogue in April, noting that “American fashion is undergoing a Renaissance.”

“The emphasis on conscious creativity was really consolidated during the pandemic and the social justice movements,” he told the outlet at the time. “And I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective.”

The guest list stays under wraps until the big night, but Kim Kardashian has become a mainstay of the event. The 42-year-old dropped jaws with her daring look during the 2019 event in a custom Thierry Mugler dress embellished with white crystals. The whole ensemble, which cinched her waist to unreal proportions, made it look like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was soaking wet.

“He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kim told Vogue about the designer’s plan for look at the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

However, the KKW Beauty founder received criticism for the intensity of the corset. The reality star’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, defended Kim after the event.

“To make things clear … 1) This dress is corseted BUT 2) Kim trains her ass off six days a f—king week. She wakes up early AF and is dedicated,” Melissa said. “I paved the road for her, but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY, I don’t give a s—t about your opinions on her body. If you think [it’s] fake or not! I see her every morning. I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!”

