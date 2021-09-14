Did Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West reunite at the 2021 Met Gala?

Despite rumors the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, and rapper, 44, wore matching head-to-toe black outfits, The New York Times reported the mystery man behind the mask was actually designer Demna Gvasalia.

Shutterstock (2)

Kim and Kanye last attended the Met Gala in 2019 together along with Kim’s famous family members — Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

However, Kim stirred up a bit of controversy with her custom Thierry Mugler dress, which had a corset that gave her a dramatically small waist. The look was adorned with white crystals that gave the appearance of her being soaking wet.

“He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” the Paw Patrol actress explained to Vogue about the designer’s plan for the look, when the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The Skims founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kim explained to host Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion, which aired in June. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

That being said, the pair have remained very friendly amid their split. Kim even attended two listening parties for the rapper’s Donda album in Atlanta and Chicago with their kids. The record is named after his late mother who died in 2007.

During Ye’s hometown show in Illinois, the KKW Beauty founder shocked fans when she appeared on stage in a custom Balenciaga wedding dress. This sparked reconciliation rumors about the two but neither has spoken about the claims.

The reality starlet gushed over her and Kanye’s “amazing coparenting” dynamic as they continue to raise their four children. “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim shared via Twitter. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”