A sneak peek! Kim Kardashian revealed that she has chosen a look for the 2022 Met Gala, but it might be a tricky fit! Speaking with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, she teased her potential attendance and having boyfriend Pete Davidson as her plus one.

APEX / MEGA

“Yes, I will be able to see this year,” she said in the interview, referring to her outfit from last year’s event in which she wore a full-black head piece that covered her eyes. “I am going — it really depends if I fit into my dress, so, I hope I’m going. I have to wait.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, said her attendance at the event will be a “last-minute” decision because her planned look cannot be altered.

“It can’t be tailored so, I have to fit in it, like, exactly. So, we will see if I can shape shift for the night,” Kim explained.

While the mogul’s ‘fit for the big event has been nailed down, one important detail remains unknown: Will she be attending with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson?

“I’m not sure,” Kim replied coyly when asked if she will be accompanied by the Saturday Night Live Star, 28. “You’re gonna have to wait and find out. I think we’re still figuring it out,” she added with a smile.

The reality TV star and the comedian have been together since October 9, 2021, when Kim hosted SNL. They started dating quickly after, dominating headlines when they publicly confirmed their relationship with PDA pictures in November of that year.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

She attended the 2021 Met Gala with her now-ex Kanye West, with whom she is undergoing an ongoing divorce. They share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim and Pete got even more serious when Kim introduced the comedian to North on Sunday, April 4. Photos surfaced of North sitting on Pete’s lap riding in a pink golf cart.

“Kim has taken an important step in solidifying her relationship with Pete,” a second source told In Touch. “He’s met her kids and most of the family and it’s unanimous — they all approve.”

Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Kardashians’ premiere party, where they were photographed holding hands. We can’t wait to see what the duo may bring to the Met Gala!