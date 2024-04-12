After a disappointing season in Denver, longtime host Kevin Frazier promised major “changes” for Married at First Sight season 18 in Chicago.

Kevin, 59, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 11, to ask fans for their opinions on part 1 of the Married at First Sight Denver reunion. Most fans were not happy with the cast after they admitted to plotting together to control their storylines.

“Kevin, I’m disappointed with the entire Denver cast. I have been a fan of MAFS since season 1. The last 4 seasons have been a snooze. It’s time for a shake up!!” the fan wrote under the post. In response, Kevin replied, “There are some changes being made with Chicago … people really come on saying they want to get married and be in love, then don’t want to be married or in love.”

Fans watched during the reunion as the brides and grooms fiercely clashed, with Kevin calling the group the most “contentious cast in the history of Married at First Sight.” During season 17, fans were introduced to couples Orion Martzloff and Lauren Goodger, Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer, Becca Haley and Austin Reed, Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet and Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown.

“I think that there was a lot that happened on camera and more so off camera for our season,” Becca told the group, before referring to the women minus Chloe. “I think a lot of our husbands were more concerned about optics than about their marriages. And that was extremely difficult to be a part of.”

The women claimed they were “perpetually lied to” and were silenced by their husbands. Instead, Brennan admitted it was a group effort, as they “banded together” to not give the producers “the control to spin the narrative how they want.”

“We’re like, let’s take control for ourselves and tell our story the way we wanted to. Our goals, collectively, was to get through this together in the best possible way,” he told the group, noting the ladies went along with the plan and had the option to say “No at any point.”

“So when we said, let’s come up with a plan, it wasn’t, ‘OMG, she’s going to look bad, I’m going to look great,’ it was how do we both look great?” he added.

Kevin slammed the MAFS Denver cast for trying to “deceive” the process and “screwing up the whole experiment.”

The ET host was later asked if he believed the guys or the girls “more” under his Instagram post. “I’m always Switzerland (neutral) in these situations but I was shocked by one group’s behavior on and off camera,” he replied. “I will let you read between the lines.”

Season 18 of Married at First Sight is reportedly set to take place in Chicago. Fan account mafsfan reported that the weddings for the latest season took place from August 20-24, 2023, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago. Lifetime has yet to announce a release date.