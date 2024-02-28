Married at First Sight stars Cameron Frazer and Clare Kerr took a chance on love when they decided to tie the knot while meeting for the first time at their wedding. The couple ultimately split shortly after they got married, though sparked reconciliation rumors when Cameron suffered a major health scare.

Are ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Cameron and Clare Still Together?

While Cameron and Clare called it quits just one month after tying the knot, speculation that they rekindled their romance began when Cameron revealed he has a heart condition called atrial flutter. The condition is when the “heart’s upper chambers (atria) beat too quickly,” which causes the “heart to beat in a fast, but usually regular, rhythm,” according to The Mayo Clinic. “Atrial flutter is a type of heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia) caused by problems in the heart’s electrical system.”

Despite admitting that he still had feelings for Clare, it’s not currently clear if the couple gave their relationship another try following their split. Clare’s Instagram is set to private, while Cameron isn’t active on social media.

When Did ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Cameron and Clare Meet?

The couple met on their wedding day, which was featured during the season 17 premiere in October 2023. While Cameron and Clare had undeniable chemistry on their wedding day, they soon realized during their honeymoon that they had incompatible views on important topics such as raising kids, therapy, religion and intimacy.

Why Did ‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Cameron and Clare Split?

Cameron and Clare decided to divorce just 31 days after they tied the knot. He moved out of their apartment, and the pair reunited a few days later to announce their divorce during a group dinner.

The New Zealand native made it clear he had no interest in seeing Clare after their split, and didn’t answer her phone calls or spend time with the cast at a retreat. The drama ensued when rumors swirled that he had cheated on her, while Cameron eventually took a hiatus from filming before he returned during episode 18 to tell Clare he has a heart condition called atrial flutter. Cameron went on to explain that he believed their split “accelerated” the condition.

While talking to costar Brennan Shoykhet, Cameron explained that the effort of trying to make his and Clare’s relationship work caused “quite a lot of emotional stress” and he believed it had a negative impact on his ability to breathe. However, Cameron admitted he was sad when they ended their marriage.

Lifetime

Cameron then shocked viewers when he said he would have continued working on their relationship if she had said she wanted to stay together on Decision Day.

However, Clare hinted that she wasn’t interested in getting back together with Cameron during a conversation with her mother. “I love him as a person, he is the greatest,” she said. “But I don’t believe that ‘husband and wife’ is the correct title for our relationship.”

Fans will have to tune into Married at First Sight on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET to see how Clare and Cameron’s relationship plays out.