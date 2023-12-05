With getting married to a stranger, there are no guarantees! However, Married at First Sight Denver stars Emily and Brennan were lucky and found sparks on their wedding day a.k.a. their first meeting ever.

While the pair were seemingly on the fast track to happily ever after, it’s clear the obstacles are coming to shake up Emily and Brennan’s marriage.

Why Did the ‘MAFS’ Experts Match Emily and Brennan?

Emily considered herself the “life of the party,” and was ready for a commitment despite never having been in a relationship before getting married on the franchise. Meanwhile, Brennan was a software developer from New York, who was looking for his equal when it came to his ambition and drive.

“They are two ambitious and adventurous individuals with successful careers, vibrant social lives, and strong values that we believe align perfectly,” resident expert Pastor Cal Roberson said during the October 18 premiere. “Even though Emily’s never been in a serious relationship, we’re confident she’s ready to be the supportive and longing partner that Brennan longs for.”

What Obstacles Did ‘MAFS’ Stars Emily and Brennan Face?

The first bump in Emily and Brennan’s relationship came during an innocent moment on the honeymoon. During the November 29 episode, Emily asked Brennan jokingly if he liked to have fun.

“Why would you ask me that?” Brennan replied, visibly annoyed. Emily emphasized she was kidding; however, he wouldn’t let it go.

“Do you like to have fun? What the f—k is that?” Brennan said as the cameras watched the pair from a distance, while he denied being angry. “Trust me, you’ll know when I’m mad actually.”

Their journey is seemingly set to hit a wall when they return from the honeymoon and move in together for the rest of the experiment. In a teaser for the December 6, 2023, episode, Brennan dropped the bombshell that he wanted to take a few days alone at his home and “reconvene” with his wife in a few days.

This caused Emily to ask for the expert’s help as she felt things changed between them. When Pastor Cal visited the couple to help mediate, he pressed Brennan about his feelings, to which he admitted he “felt no romance” toward Emily.

Are ‘MAFS’ Denver Stars Emily and Brennan Still Together?

Fans were unsure about Emily and Brennan’s marriage after watching them interact at their wedding reception. Users called out Emily on social media for telling her new husband about the body shots she did with the strippers at her bachelorette party.

They were seemingly right as Emily and Brennan’s marriage reportedly ends in divorce according to MAFS fan account, MAFSFan.