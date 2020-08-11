From conservative teen to modern mama! Joseph Duggar‘s wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), has had quite the style evolution.

Although the Counting On star has never worn pants — unless it’s under a skirt, of course — the mom of two has made updates to her wardrobe over the years. For example, while the brunette babe was pregnant with baby No. 2, the now 22-year-old shared photos rockin’ cute maternity dresses and sandals.

In one recent snap, one fan asked, “I love your dress, where did you get it from?” referring to the gorgeous soft pink frock worn by the reality starlet. Another echoed, “What a beautiful family! Kendra, where did you get your dress? It’s so pretty!” while a third added, “Love that dress!” Unfortunately, we never did find out where she got the little number, but our bets are on Amazon, which is where many of the other Duggar girls shop. Or perhaps, cousin Amy Duggar‘s boutique!

Although Kendra — who shares son Garrett and daughter Addison with Joe — married into the family, it seems as though her modestly aligns with mother-in-law Michelle Duggar. Back in 2013, Michelle said in an interview with TLC that there’s a reason the women in the family dresses the way they do.

“Our interpretation [of modesty is] that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on,” the matriarch explained at the time. “My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kendra’s complete style evolution.