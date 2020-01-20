Party of four! Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), are the proud parents of two beautiful children. The Counting On couple first sparked a connection at church and began courting in March 2017 — and he popped the question only two months later.

It didn’t take long for the dynamic duo to take their blossoming romance to the next level, as they tied the knot in September of that year. They have since welcomed not one, but two kids — with the birth of their daughter, Addison, in 2019, they clearly couldn’t be more thrilled about expanding their brood.

Scroll through the gallery below to see their cutest family photos!