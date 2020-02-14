Too cute! Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) have shared some seriously adorable photos of their new daughter, Addison Renee Duggar, since bringing her home from the hospital. The Counting On stars welcomed the newest addition to their family of four on November 2, 2019, and she’s already fitting in perfectly. The little girl is too cute — and big brother Garrett is clearly a fan.

“She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts,” parents Joe, 25, and Kendra, 21, told Us Weekly back in November. “We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother.” Before Addison’s birth, they also talked about how special it would be to have two little kids running around. “We are ready to double the fun at our house! Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined,” they said when they announced they were expecting again. “We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone.”

Now that they’re settling in, they can’t take their eyes off of their beautiful little girl. “Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face!” they said. “We may be a little tired, but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!” The two Duggar siblings are getting to know each other, too, and their parents say they’re having a blast. “Garrett is very interested in his new sister,” they shared two weeks after they brought their second baby home.

The kids are even starting to play together. On Thursday, February 13, the family posted a new video of their 20-month-old zipping their 3-month-old into her baby carrier as she smiled and laughed. “This just melts my heart,” mom Kendra captioned the clip with a heart emoji. “I just love seeing these two love on each other! The small moments are the best. 😍” Fans agreed. “Oh my goodness, how sweet is this!” one wrote. “What a great big brother. Baby sister loves him! 💙💗”

Check out the gallery below to see all the cutest pictures of Addison Duggar.