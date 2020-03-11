Not easy. In a new interview, Katie Holmes opened up about the difficulties of moving to Manhattan with daughter Suri Cruise following her 2012 divorce from ex Tom Cruise.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, told InStyle in an article published on Wednesday, March 11. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

The actress recalled an “incredible moment” with her daughter, 13, after arriving in the Big Apple. “I think I actually cried,” Katie admitted. “Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 [p.m.] I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”

It’s clear the mother-daughter duo have a tight bond, and when it comes to dating, Katie definitely has Suri in mind. “Her No. 1 priority is meeting someone who can build a strong relationship with Suri,” a source told In Touch exclusively in October 2019 following her high-profile split from Jamie Foxx. “If they don’t tick that box, Katie’s just not interested.”

“Katie will only get serious with a guy who she knows will be there for her daughter.”

These days, the teen is just a regular kid. “Suri’s parents may be famous, and she may be photographed a lot, but she’s still a very grounded girl,” a separate source dished about the former couple’s little girl. “She loves hanging out with her girlfriends, listening to music, dancing, watching TikTok videos, following her favorite social media stars. And, of course, talking about cute boys they like.”

Suri hasn’t been pictured with her father since September 2013, but it’s clear Katie is raising her right. Keep slaying, mama!

