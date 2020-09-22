Not Shy! Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Hold Hands in New York City During Romantic Stroll

Heating up! Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo held hands during a stroll in New York City on Monday, September 21, after hopping into his car for a drive.

The Brahms: The Boy II actress, 41, wore a patterned blazer and T-shirt with comfy pants while the chef, 33, looked chic in a long coat, jeans and a sweater. The two also sported face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their fun outing came just days after the new couple were spotted kissing outside of his family’s restaurant in downtown Manhattan on Friday, September 18. The lovebirds looked smitten with their arms around one another.

Katie and Emilio first sparked dating rumors when they were seen grabbing a bite to eat together in the Big Apple on September 1. At the time, a source told In Touch exclusively the newly minted pair had been “on a few dates.” They added that Emilio was previously engaged to a woman named Rachel Emmons but that they “broke it off very recently.”

A separate insider, however, divulged that Rachel was “blindsided” by his sudden romance with the Dawson’s Creek alum.

“Rachel was absolutely in the dark that Emilio was seeing Katie,” the source added about her reaction to his relationship. “She knew nothing about it and received a break-up text from him on a Tuesday, a couple hours before the first photos were taken and spread like wildfire across the internet.”

Previously, Katie was married to Tom Cruise, but their relationship ended in 2012 after six years of marriage. The following year, Katie was linked to actor Jamie Foxx. In Touch confirmed the longtime couple split in August 2019.

“She’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who is ready to settle down,” a third source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to New York or it’s over.”

It sounds like parting ways was for the best because the brunette babe has “much more in common” with her new flame. *Cough, cough like making out, perhaps?*

Keep scrolling to see photos of Katie and Emilio’s PDA-packed walk.