Bow down to the selfie queen! Mady Gosselin, the outspoken kiddo from the Kate Plus 8 brood, is on her way to being a full-fledged influencer with her strong selfie game. The 19-year-old college student took to her Instagram Story to share yet another trendy close-up.

“We do be eating lunch though,” the freshman wrote on her self-taken photo. She looked cute and casual as she rocked a patterned sweater and gold hoop earrings. Her eyebrows were on point, as was her messy bun, while she gave a soft smile. She also made sure to give a shout out to one of her pals, probably her lunch date.

The trendsetter has really been coming into her own since attending university. Back in December, she shared a photo with her “college bestie” and it looks like she’s found her partner in crime. On the sweet photo of the ladies embracing one another, Kate Gosselin made sure to send her daughter her regards. “I love you, girls! 😍 Study hard!!!” the 44-year-old commented at the time.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Although Kate often comments on Mady’s photos, she isn’t a fan of her mom’s public praise. “Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Despite a little intrusion by mom — although we can’t blame her, it’s hard to let go when your babies fly the coop! — Mady has been on a quest to find her voice. It looks like she might be the dose of teen realness we’ve been yearning for. On Monday, January 13, the brunette beauty joked with her followers when posting a funny and totally relatable selfie. “Me trying to figure out the Instagram filters LOL,” she wrote. Um, SAME!

Back in December, Mady even lent out some editing advice. Her secret? It’s all about the filter! Can’t wait to see what the rebel Gosselin does next.