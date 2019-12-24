She’s flying the coop. We would imagine growing up with a TLC family might not be the easiest and Mady Gosselin is over being glued to the Jon and Kate Plus 8 name. Although the 19-year-old might have let go of any angst she holds towards her family, she is ready for some distance, a source told In Touch exclusively.

“Kate [Gosselin] and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” the insider dished. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Courtesy Kate Gosselin/Instagram

While some distance has made Kate, 44, and Mady closer, she is still estranged from her father, Jon Gosselin. Back in October, Jon, 42, told In Touch exclusively he would love to rebuild his relationship with Mady and her twin sister Cara, but he isn’t going to make public gestures in the press to do so. “No, they’re adults now. I think you just need maturity to figure out what … in your own mind what happened so you can figure it out.”

He continued, “I texted them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever. But I just didn’t do anything publicly because … their last interview or whatever … it was like okay, I’m just not going to say anything. I get it, okay. Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives. I know they’re happy.”

Jon is probably referring to an interview the girls gave back in 2016, where Mady had some choice words for her father. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane … He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

After some time has passed, it seems like the kids are over the drama, especially between their parents. “While Jon and Kate seem to still be having issues, the kids are slowly but surely moving on,” the source shared. Looks like Mady is one step ahead of her siblings.