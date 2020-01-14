We feel you, girl! Former Kate Plus 8 star Mady Gosselin took to her Instagram Story to share a relatable selfie. The 19-year-old admitted even she struggles to use the the filters on the popular social media platform every now and again.

“Me trying to figure out the Instagram filters LOL,” she wrote on a selfie shared on Monday, January 13. Maybe she was trying to find out which Kardashian-Jenner or Disney character she is. Either way, we feel her pain!

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

In recent months, Mady has been super active on the ‘gram. Back in December, she shared some tips on how to edit your pictures fit for Instagram and prior to that, she shared a sultry selfie for her birthday. On December 31, she took a moment to reflect on her whirlwind year. “2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself. “But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable and full of achievements I’m so proud of. It’s all about balance, I guess 🙂 Happy New Year!! Here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier,” she wrote with a champagne emoji.

It seems like Mady has some big plans for the next decade that do not involve her mom, Kate Gosselin, and the rest of her reality TV family. “Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

While Mady is busy carving her own path, it seems like Kate, 44, isn’t letting that stop her from interacting with her adult daughter on social media. “Happy birthday (again) my precious GORGEOUS baby girl,” Kate commented on Mady’s B-day selfie in October. “It’s been a fun day, and even though we spent it apart, I feel like I was there with you (thanks to our friend ft!) More celebrating to come! Can’t wait! I love you!” She also commented on a photo of Mady with her “college bestie” in December, writing, “I love you, girls! Study hard!!!” Although, it appears Kate has lightened up with her commentary since then. Looks like Mady is on her way to becoming an independent influencer.