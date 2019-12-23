Instagram guru at your service! Mady Gosselin shared her tip for making photos social media ready with a fan who complimented her technique. According to the 19-year-old Kate Plus 8 star, it’s all about the preset.

“I usually use the ‘honey’ light room preset from @louandmarks,” she wrote to the fan who complimented her editing skills on a photo she posted on December 11. “Nice! You’re so cute. Upload more yt [sic] vid,” the fan replied.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Mady has really come into her own since she started college. The reality star is on her way to becoming an influencer and followers have been loving her vibe on the ‘gram. Back in October, Mady celebrated her birthday with a sun-shining selfie, and her mom, Kate Gosselin, couldn’t help but gush over her daughter.

“Happy birthday (again) my precious GORGEOUS baby girl,” Kate, 44, commented at the time. “It’s been a fun day, and even though we spent it apart, I feel like I was there with you (thanks to our friend ft!) More celebrating to come! Can’t wait! I love you!” Several of Mady’s friends and fans agreed with her mom in the comments. “Aww, glowing as usual,” one user wrote with a heart emoji, while another added, “I. Am. Deceased. A literal queen.”

Although Mady is happy at college and popping on social media, things with her father, Jon Gosselin are still rocky. The 42-year-old exclusively told In Touch he hopes to repair their relationship but he isn’t going to use the press to do so. “No, they’re adults now. I think you just need maturity to figure out what … in your own mind what happened so you can figure it out.”

Jon continued, “But I just didn’t do anything publicly because … Their last interview or whatever … it was like okay, I’m just not going to say anything. I get it, okay. Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives. I know they’re happy.”

It seems like Jon is referring to an interview Mady and twin Cara gave in August 2016. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane … He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady said at the time. Looks like he is honoring their wishes.