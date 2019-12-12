Study hard but play harder. Kate Gosselin made sure to remind her daughter Mady Gosselin to stay on track with her studies on a sweet photo of the reality star and one of her new friends from university.

“I love you, girls! 😍 Study hard!!!” the 44-year-old commented with several kissing emojis on a photo of her daughter giving a big squeeze to her new pal. “College besties for the win!!” the 19-year-old captioned her Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, December 11.

Several of Mady’s fans took to the comments to admire how happy the TV star looks. “Maddy [sic] you’ve always been my favorite!!! So happy to see you doing great and wish you the best,” one user wrote with a heart emoji. Another echoed, “Hope you are enjoying college life,” while a third added, “You are beautiful as always.”

Courtesy of Maddie Gosselin/Instagram

Since Mady left for college, it looks like the freshman is having a blast. Back in October, she and her twin sister, Cara, celebrated their birthday miles apart for the first time. Mady kicked off her special day with a gorgeous selfie, “19th trip around the 🌞,” she captioned the sun-kissed photo. “Happy birthday (again) my precious GORGEOUS baby girl,” Kate commented at the time. “It’s been a fun day, and even though we spent it apart, I feel like I was there with you (thanks to our friend ft!) More celebrating to come! Can’t wait! I love you!”

We are so happy to see the reality star enjoying college life following her never-ending family drama back home. In recent months, her father, Jon Gosselin, has been very local when it comes to his thoughts on his ex-wife. As the father of eight has custody of only two of his children — Hannah and Collin — sources say he hopes to get back on track with his whole brood.

The 42-year-old “hates” that he can’t see all of his kids around the holidays, but he’s not going to “let that get in the way of him enjoying quality time with Collin and Hannah,” a source told In Touch exclusively of Jon’s recent tropical vacation with the two kids. “So while he would love to have all the kids with him, which is something that he’s working on for future get-togethers, right now he’s going to enjoy his life with the kids he has,” the source added.

Although it may take time for Mady and her other siblings to warm up to their father again, they are starting to “realize that’s he’s not the evil dad they thought,” the insider claimed. “Jon is patient, he knows that in time, the other kids will come around.”