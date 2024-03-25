Kanye West has been accused of manipulating his wife, Bianca Censori, into wearing revealing outfits, though the “Gold Digger” rapper and model are reportedly on the same page when it comes to her bold ensembles.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” a fashion industry source that is close to Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, told Page Six in a story published on Monday, March 25. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

Several insiders told the outlet that they believe Kanye and Bianca have equal input in her outfits. “Maybe she’s using him as her puppet!” one source quipped.

In fact, the fashion insider said that the couple has enjoyed the attention her outfits have received. “They have people worldwide watching them,” the source shared. “Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything.”

“She makes her own decisions on how to dress,” Malik Yusef, one of Kanye’s musical partners, told the publication about Bianca. “I think [she and Kanye] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’”

Malik, 52, added that Kanye has given Bianca “a platform to be her full self.” He continued, “She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, and Bianca quickly started making headlines for her risqué outfits. Not only has Kanye posted several revealing photos and videos of his wife on Instagram, but she had been photographed wearing skimpy outfits while out and about.

Bianca was recently spotted wearing a metallic silver bikini-style look that featured a silver mini skirt and a thong that exposed her butt cheeks on March 20. Two days earlier, the architect sported neon green sheer tights with a nude-colored bandeau top. She left little to the imagination by rolling down the top of the tights to show off the upper part of her behind.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While the sources insisted that Kanye hasn’t forced Bianca to wear the outfits, he previously clapped back at fans that wondered if his wife was OK with him sharing revealing photos of her on social media. After fans commented that Bianca will “regret” the posts, Kanye insisted he had nothing to apologize for.

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” Kanye told his critics in a now-deleted video via on Instagram in February, referencing his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, Vultures. “The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

The “Flashing Lights” rapper asked his followers to not leave “negative” comments on his posts, adding that his haters can “go f–k yourself.”