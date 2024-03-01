Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori entered the spotlight when she married Kanye West in January 2023. Since then, she’s become known for her unordinary fashion sense, which often includes very revealing outfits. Bianca’s dad, Leo Censori, reportedly blames Kanye for her new style, with sources telling The Daily Mail in March 2024 that he thinks the Yeezy founder turned her into a “trashy commodity.” But who are the rest of Bianca’s family members, and what do they think?

Who Is Bianca Censori’s Dad, Leo Censori?

Bianca’s dad, Elia “Leo” Censori, is the brother of notorious Australian gangster Eris Censori, who was sentenced to death in 1982 for the murder of a man named Michael Sideris in Perth, Australia, according to Daily Mail. However, the sentence was later turned into life in prison. Eris has been dubbed “Melbourne’s Al Capone.”

Leo has done some jail time of his own, according to Daily Mail. He was convicted of a heroin possession charge in 1982 and sentenced to five years in prison with a minimum of three years. Leo has also been convicted for possession of a pistol and ammunition. His ex-wife Faye Glascott told Herald Sun that Leo was once involved in a gambling cartel.

A source told Daily Mail on March 1, 2024, that Leo “wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

The insider added, “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North or Chicago were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

The rest of Bianca’s family is also concerned, the source revealed.

“Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity,” the source said. “No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control.”

Who Is Bianca Censori’s Mom, Alexandra Censori?

Leo lives in Alphington, Melbourne, Australia, with his wife and Bianca’s mom, Alexandra Censori. While not much is known about Alexandra, she was spotted on a shopping trip in June 2023. She was seen running errands in Melbourne with a $5,300 Prada bag, according to Daily Mail.

Though Alexandra has reportedly been concerned about Bianca’s marriage, a source told the publication that she was still happy for her daughter.

“Bianca’s mother Alexandra also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn’t marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn’t listen,” the insider said before adding of both parents, “They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them.”

Who Is Bianca Censori’s Sister Angelina Censori?

Bianca’s youngest sister, Angelina Censori, is a model, according to Daily Mail. She often posts photos of her outfits on Instagram, including a few daring looks similar to her older sister’s. After Bianca’s wedding, she told Herald Sun, “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Who Is Bianca Censori’s Sister Alyssia Censori?

Bianca’s other sister, Alyssia Censori, is a nurse and a mom to a son named Leandro, according to her Instagram bio. However, the account is private. Alyssia told Herald Sun she was “super happy” for Bianca when her sister married Kanye.