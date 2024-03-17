Bianca Censori turned heads without the presence of husband Kanye West on March 16. The former Yeezy employee stepped out with her mom in another daring ensemble.

For the outing, Bianca, 29, wore a pink plunging mini dress, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. She went braless in the look, which dipped low in the back and on both sides. Her outfit was complete with kitten heels and knee-high tights, with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

The sighting comes following Bianca’s recent public run-ins with Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The ladies both attended the rapper’s listening party for Vultures 2 in San Francisco on March 12. They were seen standing next to each other in a VIP area of the arena and were joined by three of Kim, 42, and Kanye’s children at the event

On March 14, Kim and Bianca also both attended Rolling Loud, where Kanye, 46, was a performer. Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West took the stage to perform her Vultures 2 duet, “Talking/Once Again,” with the rapper, which is likely why Kim was in the crowd.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022, nearly two years after Kim filed to end their marriage. In January 2023, it was reported that the Yeezy founder had tied the knot with Bianca in a “small marriage ceremony.” The Vultures 2 party was the first time Kim and Bianca were seen in public together.

Despite Kanye’s controversial behavior and Kim’s strained relationship with him, the Hulu star has made it clear that she supports her kids having a relationship with their father. She previously admitted that she and Kanye didn’t talk for about eight months after they separated in February 2021.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said in a February 2022 interview. “Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

The Skims founder got emotional while discussing her difficult coparenting situation in another interview in December 2022. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids,” she admitted. “For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world. I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”