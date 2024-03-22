Kanye West‘s latest video has fans buzzing with curiosity, as it shows wife Bianca Censori laying across a huge white bed with satin sheets while wearing a white lace bodysuit and scrolling though her phone on Thursday, March 21.

Kanye, 46, didn’t caption the video, although he could be heard breathing and clearing his throat at times off camera. The frame and Bianca, 29, never moved, except for slight movements with her hand on the phone, which covered her face.

The Australia native wore a strapless bodysuit that covered up her private parts, unlike some of the completely sheer outfits she’s been wearing out in public. Bianca donned strappy, open-toe heels as she posed with one leg stretched out and the other raised at the knee.

Fans were totally confused by what they were seeing.

“Why’s she got more clothes on in bed than when she goes outside?” one person asked along with laughing emoji. “Respectfully I have no idea what this post means,” another commented.

Others took note of the familiarity of the bed and the setup. “I feeeel like we seeeen this bed before,” one fan shared, as another added, “That bed looks familiar. Scary ass video. Had me tripping.”

“Bed gives me PTSD,” one follower noted as another came out and said, “That bed reminds me of the bed from Famous video.”

The massive bed and sheets looked almost identical to the one Kanye used in his 2016 Famous music video, which showed a lifelike wax figure of him lying naked alongside other nude wax figures of famous public figures. Then-wife Kim Kardashian and enemy Taylor Swift‘s figures were seen naked and lying on either side of the “Stronger” rapper.

While Bianca’s outfit was still sexy, it was nowhere near as racy and NSFW as many of the outfits she’s worn out in public. The video was posted one day after the couple went out to lunch at the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles, where she went braless under a plunging sheer nude top, which she paired with tiny light gray shorts.

Kanye and Bianca have been on an epic spree when it comes to her wearing racy outfits ever since 2024 began. On January 2, he posted a series of photos showing his wife wearing a micro thong along with an underboob baring top. He then included shots of Bianca in a leather corset with a see-through top that barely covered up her nipples.

The Yeezy designer ultimately received backlash and took the photos down. “Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” one commenter wondered. Another wrote, “This is kind of creepy cus she’s ur wife and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll … not it.”

Bianca has not seemed to mind showing off her body, as she donned numerous risqué outfits during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in February. She was seen smiling and posing alongside her husband at several shows in eye-catching looks.