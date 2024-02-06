Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Nude Under Clear Coat

Baring it all! ​Bianca Censori stepped out with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a clear raincoat with nothing underneath.

The pair was photographed as they waded through a rare Los Angeles rainstorm on their way to a recording studio.

Bianca’s rain poncho, which was completely transparent ​aside from some black letters on the front, appeared dry as she and Kanye, 46, stepped into a black car together. She completed her minimalist outfit with a pair of black knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Kanye also went to extreme lengths to shield himself from the elements, donning a tan rain poncho, classic black rain boots and black leather gloves. He protected his head from the downpour by wearing a skintight mask that covered his entire face.

The couple ​is no stranger to unusual street style. ​On January 23, Bianca, 29, showed off another head-turning outfit, as she was spotted out with Kanye ​wearing a thick, leopard skin patterned fur coat with a giant matching hat that concealed her face.

KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

A fan of fur, Bianca was photographed wearing yet another large, light pink fur hat that covered her ears and eyes on December 25, 2023, as she attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with Kanye and his kids.

On both occasions, Kanye dressed more subtly in contrast to his fashion-forward wife, although he did join Bianca in hiding his head from onlookers at the Lakers game, draping a purple sweatshirt over his head.

Bianca and Kanye have been romantically linked since early January 2023, when the duo was spotted eating together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. However, Kanye seemed to confirm their dating timeline actually began sooner than that, as fans later speculated ​that his December 2022 song, “Censori Overload,” had been named after the architect.

The couple seemingly met at work, as Bianca’s LinkedIn reveals she has been employed as an architectural designer at Kanye’s company, Yeezy, since November 2020.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four young children, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in November ​2022.

Despite their split, which came amid public concern about a series of erratic behaviors from the “Praise God” singer, Kim, 43, said she wishes nothing but the best for her ex.

After Kanye’s controversial antisemitic public statements, Kim admitted to her sister Khloé Kardashian during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she “feel[s] so bad” for him.

“I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids,” she added in a confessional.