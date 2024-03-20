Another day, another barely-there ensemble for Bianca Censori! This time, the wife of controversial rapper Kanye West seemed to be channeling her inner Kim Kardashian. Bianca was spotted wearing a silver bikini-style look with a metallic sheen that looked very similar to the one Skims sells and Kim has worn herself.

Photos of the couple obtained by The Daily Mail that made the rounds on the internet on Wednesday, March 20, showed Bianca, 29, and Kanye, 46, leaving a building in West Hollywood. The former architectural designer was sporting a silver mini skirt with a thong that left her butt cheeks exposed, along with a triangle-style bikini top covering her breasts. She paired the look with some strappy silver heels, silver eyeshadow and slicked her hair back into a low bun.

Bianca’s latest style comes on the heels of a continuing trend of revealing looks for the former model. On Monday, March 18, Bianca and the “Carnival” rapper dined at The Cheesecake Factory and she wore a set of neon green sheer tights with a nude-colored bandeau top. In case the sheer tights weren’t showing enough skin, Bianca rolled the top of the tights down to reveal the upper part of her butt as well.

Earlier in the week on March 16, Bianca spent some time shopping with her mother, Alexandra Censori, but her mom’s presence didn’t stop Bianca from showing off some skin. She donned a pink satin mini dress with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. However, Bianca’s mom was reportedly in town with the intention of “saving” her daughter from her relationship with Kanye.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

“​​Bianca’s mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” a source told The Daily Mail in an article published on Monday, March 18. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

However, the source added that Alexandra ultimately decided her fears were unfounded.

“Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case,” the insider continued. “Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants. He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra.”