Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, left little to the imagination when she stepped out in low-rise sheer tights and a bra top.

The pair were seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, March 18, before they enjoyed a meal at The Cheesecake Factory. Bianca, 29, made a statement in a nude color bandeau top and neon green leggings, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. Not only did she show off her toned stomach, but Bianca also put her behind on full display as she rolled down the back of her tights to reveal her butt cheeks.

The recent outing is not the first time Bianca has shown off her body in a risqué outfit. The model previously wore a pink mini dress with a plunging neckline while spending time with her mother on March 16. The model ditched her bra for the look, while photos obtained by TMZ showed that the dress dipped low in the back and on both sides. Bianca completed the ensemble with kitten heels and knee-high tights.

Kanye, 46, and Bianca began dating at the end of 2022 following the “Gold Digger” rapper’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. They publicly confirmed their relationship in January 2023, while it was revealed that the pair tied the knot during a “small marriage ceremony” that same month.

Bianca clearly loves wearing daring outfits in public, and Kanye has refused to apologize for sharing revealing photos and videos of her on social media. He even went on a heated rant shared on Instagram after fans accused him of exposing his wife.

The drama began when fans asked Kanye how Bianca felt about him publicly showing off her body. “She is gonna regret this so much. Feel sorry for her,” one person wrote in the comments section of a now-deleted post, while another said that the “Flashing Lights” singer shouldn’t have access to social media.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” he said while addressing the backlash on February 12, referencing his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, Vultures. “The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

After asking his fans to not post “negative” comments on social media, Kanye said that his haters can go “go f–k yourself.” He continued, “Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone.”