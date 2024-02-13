Kanye West has no regrets when it comes to posting nearly naked photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on social media and defended the decision after facing backlash.

After Kanye, 46, shared the same video of Bianca, 29, in a revealing outfit via Instagram three times on Monday, February 12, several of his followers took to the comments section to wonder how the model felt about her husband publicly showing off her body. “She is gonna regret this so much. Feel sorry for her,” one person commented. Another added, “Take this man’s internet away. Go to online time out bro.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper made it clear that he was aware of the backlash by posting a video, in which he addressed his critics and said he posted the same clip of Bianca multiple times “on purpose.” He then panned the camera to show Bianca walking beside him in another risqué outfit.

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” Kanye said, referring to his and Ty Dolla $ign’s recent album, Vultures. “The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

After urging his fans to not make “negative” comments, Kanye continued, “If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone.”

“I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram,” he concluded.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper also reiterated the message in the caption. “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro It makes me happy,” Kanye explained. “Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that.”

He clapped back at his critics two weeks after insiders told The Daily Mail that he is “isolating” Bianca from the real world, which concerns her friends. “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” one source told the outlet on January 29. “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” the insider further claimed.

Just hours after the report came out, Kanye snapped at a TMZ photographer when he was asked if Bianca has “free will.” He responded by taking her phone and asking why she thought the question was “OK.” The father of four continued, “Do you think cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb– s–t like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”