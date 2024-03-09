Bianca Censori continued her reign as queen of baring it all even after she returned to the U.S. after spending time in Europe with husband Kanye West.

The former architectural designer, 29, donned a completely sheer black bodysuit paired with some thigh-high black garter boots and kept her bare butt cheeks on display as she and Kanye, 46, arrived at a listening party for his yet-to-be released album, Vultures 2, on Friday, March 8. Bianca didn’t bother putting on a bra underneath the bodysuit, giving the public a sheer look at her breasts.

The risque look comes on the heels of several photos of Bianca making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week on February 27. In the pictures, Bianca was seen wearing sheer tights while going commando and her ensemble actually put her at risk of getting hit with a fine or jail time.

Article 222-32 of the penal code in France states, “Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs,” which equals to close to $115,000.

On top of potential trouble with authorities, Bianca’s father Leo Censori reportedly hasn’t been happy with his daughter putting herself on delay.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” a source told The Daily Mail on March 1. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

The Daily Mail reported that Leo, who is brothers with notorious gangland killer Eris Censori and has spent time in jail himself, feels like the “Carnival” singer is “turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” the source added.

Regardless, Leo’s words haven’t seemed to have any effect on Bianca’s wardrobe decisions, as she’s continually donned revealing outfits that have left little to the imagination.