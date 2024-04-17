Bianca Censori Goes Barefoot With Kanye West at Disneyland

Bianca Censori’s fashion choices almost always include some bare skin, and this time she decided to shed her shoes and go barefoot during a recent trip to Disneyland with husband Kanye West. The former architectural designer was spotted with her dogs out while walking around the theme park in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, April 16.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed that Bianca, 29, had fabric wrapped around her feet, but she left her toes and heels exposed while holding hands with Ye, 46. She also covered up more of her body than in recent outings. Bianca donned a bizarre unitard with a shift on top that kept all of her private parts out of view. ​Having “bare feet” is listed as “Inappropriate Attire” on the Disneyland website, as is “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

The neutral ensemble was a far cry from some of her previous looks such as the neon green tights she wore during a date night to The Cheesecake Factory with the “Carnival” rapper.

The trip to the family-friendly destination comes on the heels of news that Bianca and ​Ye are ready to start a family of their own. A source exclusively told In Touch on April 10 that the couple has been working hard to conceive.

“Kanye definitely wants another child and says Bianca will be an amazing mother,” the insider revealed. “She’s actually really good with his kids. They’re actively trying to get pregnant.”

​Ye shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but it seems even Kim, 43, is on board with her kids welcoming a half sibling into their lives.

“Even Kim’s OK with it. She knows that Kanye is all about having as many children as he can,” the source explained.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Ye’s been open in the past about wanting more children and even rapped about the topic in his song “Keys to My Life” from his recent album Vultures 1.

“You already know I’m impulsive / and another baby is my end goal,” Ye’s lyrics say.

Plus, it seems as though the “Gold Digger” artist has been discussing the desire for more kids with some of his close friends.

“I think [Kanye and Bianca] are going to have a bunch of babies,” Justin Laboy told a TMZ reporter on March 12. “They’re extremely happy. I’ve been around Ye for years now, he’s the happiest he’s been and she’s extremely happy.”

While Bianca doesn’t have any biological children of her own, she stepped into the role of stepmom with ​Ye’s brood, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, when she and Ye tied the knot in 2022.