Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Holding Chicago West in Rare Photos With His and Kim K’s Kids

Kanye West’s Vultures album release party in Miami was a family affair! His wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted with the rapper’s children North West, Saint West and Chicago West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as they headed into the event at Wynwood Marketplace on Tuesday, December 12. Bianca, 28, could be seen carrying Chicago, 5, in her arms as they walked through a thick crowd.

Meanwhile, North, 10, and Saint, 8, were spotted walking ahead of their stepmom and younger sister. Kanye, 46, was also among the crowd. The rapper’s youngest son, Psalm West, was reportedly also in attendance. At the party, North proved that she got her father’s rapping skills by impressing the crowd with a few verses. The kids were later seen leaving with Bianca in an SUV.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Bianca’s rare outing with Kanye and Kim’s kids.