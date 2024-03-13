kim kardashian and bianca censori seen together for 1st time

An unlikely pair! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, were seen spending time together in public for the first time on Tuesday, March 12.

The ladies both attended the rapper’s Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco and stood next to each other in a roped-off area at Chase Center. Three of Kim, 43, and Kanye’s kids – Saint, Chicago and Psalm – joined them. DJ Pharris shared videos from the album event on his Instagram Story, including footage of Kim and Bianca, 29, looking amicable.

Kanye, 46, and the architectural designer were first linked at the end of 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim was finalized. In January 2023, it was confirmed that they had tied the knot in a “small wedding ceremony.” Kim and Kanye previously got married in 2014 and separated at the beginning of 2021. They share four children.

djpharris/Instagram

While Kanye and Bianca have been very public with their romance and are often photographed out together, Kim has kept her love life private for quite some time now. Her first post-split relationship with Pete Davidson was highly publicized when they were together from October 2021 until August 2022, but after the breakup she said on The Kardashians that she wanted to be single for “two years” before starting to date again.

However, the reality star was romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in September 2023 and they appear to be going strong. Although they have kept the relationship out of the public eye as much as possible, they were seen attending an Oscars afterparty together on Sunday, March 10.

Kim has been open about the struggles of coparenting with Kanye but has always kept up a united front with her ex in front of the kids. “If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she explained in a December 2022 interview after her ex made headlines for his various controversial comments and opinions. “That is real, heavy, grown-up s–t that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

The Skims founder also wants to make sure that her children maintain a relationship with their father. “If we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we are going through, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” Kim admitted. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”