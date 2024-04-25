Kanye West may be known as a fashion mogul, but it’s his wife, Bianca Censori, who has been turning heads with her racy looks – turns out, Ye prefers her that way.

During an April interview on Justin Laboy’s show “The Download,” Ye, 46, addressed Bianca, 29, and the scantily clad outfits she’s known to wear on any given occasion from dinner at The Cheesecake Factory to a walk around during Fashion Week.

“[She is] the best undressed,” Ye said of his former Yeezy employee, before revealing who he would want to have a threesome with – Bianca and former first lady Michelle Obama.

As she’s stepped out in micro thongs, see-through tops and tights with no undergarments on, many have wondered if Bianca is being forced to wear such scandalous attire. However, a source told In Touch earlier this month that while she may seem like Ye’s puppet, she’s actually the one with the hand on the strings.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider revealed. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

An additional source noted that Bianca not only has “no problem” flaunting her body, but she’s benefitting immensely. “Putting up with [Ye’s] madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

“Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him,” the second insider continued, “And she’s going to take it all the way to the bank.”

While Bianca may not have reservations about her dress code, Ye’s four kids shared with ex Kim Kardashian can’t quite take her seriously. An additional source told In Touch that the kids – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 – tend to laugh when they’re around her.

“The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers,” the insider said. “They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.”

The source continued, sharing that Kim, 43, is “troubled” by the outfits Bianca wears so frequently, but she “really does wish Ye and Bianca nothing but the best.”

Kim and Ye were once the A-list couple of all A-list couples, but their relationship formally ended in November 2022. Ye moved on with Bianca, while Kim was connected to Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. – neither relationship panned out for the Skims founder, and she appears to be single as of publication.