Bianca Censori wore yet another NSFW outfit for a date night with husband Kanye West in Los Angeles, going nearly nude on a trip to dinner on Wednesday, April 3.

The former architect wore sheer flesh-colored lace tights that were completely see-through. Bianca, 29, carried a black purse directly over her private parts to keep from flashing the paparazzo who snapped photos of her and Ye, 46, as they left Hollywood French restaurant Gigi’s.

In photos from behind, her underwear-free bottom was completely exposed. On top, Bianca wore a balconette style black lace bra that didn’t cover much but wasn’t as extremely revealing as the other half of her look. She traded in the strappy white heels she’s been sporting lately for clear plastic slide-on wedges with a cork platform heel.

Bianca has made a habit of wearing tights with no underwear that show off her privates on several public outings. During Paris Fashion Week on February 27, she headed out to dinner in sheer black tights that gave a full-frontal view of her entire bottom half while going commando.

The Australia native’s latest nearly naked outing comes after she covered up for an Easter dinner with the four children Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Bianca donned a futuristic silver unitard by Leohex that sells for an affordable $60 on Amazon.

After North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, had Easter lunch at grandma Kris Jenner‘s home, Ye and Bianca took the kids to celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu for Easter dinner, then headed to a theater for ​a movie night.

Bianca’s increasingly NSFW outfits she wears in public come after Ye shared a series of Instagram photos of his wife in revealing outfits, including a micro thong and a barely-there corset top, on January 2. Next to one of the racy snapshots, Ye wrote, “No pants this year,” and Bianca has seemingly followed his fashion advice.

While some fans have worried the “Jesus Walks” rapper is controlling his wife and forcing her to wear such risqué looks, a source previously told In Touch that’s not the case.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious. This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public,” an insider told In Touch exclusively.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” the source continued. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

The couple, who married in December 2022, have already become regulars at various fashion week shows. Bianca went underwear-free in a barely-there black bodysuit to the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week on February 23. She posed for photographers before entering and sat in the front row with Ye, as they got just as much attention as the models on the runway.